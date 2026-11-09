Cryptocurrencies hit two-month lows after US midterms and market slump: What to Know

Cryptocurrency markets experienced a sharp downward correction following the U.S. midterm elections, with major digital assets sliding to their lowest price levels in roughly two months.

The initial sell-off was heavily driven by market reactions to election outcomes pointing toward increased legislative influence or control for Democrats.

Investors quickly began pricing in concerns that a political shift could stall or complicate upcoming pro-crypto regulatory frameworks and potentially bring heightened enforcement scrutiny from federal oversight agencies.

Cryptocurrencies hit two-month lows after US midterms and market slump: What to Know

Cryptocurrencies fell sharply in late Sunday trade, with bitcoin and ‌ether touching their lowest levels for more than two months, as investors fretted a Democratic Party-controlled US Congress will toughen regulation on the asset class.

Bitcoin , the oldest and largest cryptocurrency by market capitalisation, fell by more than 2% to $73,708, the lowest price since ‌August. Ether fell about 5% to $2,223, also the lowest since August.

Market impact across assets:

Crypto markets have been shaken in recent sessions by a $6 billion heist at Binance, the world's biggest exchange, and the election to office of high-profile critics in last week's US midterms.

Bitcoin led the broader market pullback, experiencing swift downward momentum that briefly tested multi-week lows as risk appetite contracted across global financial desks.

Speculative tokens, decentralized finance assets, and altcoins faced amplified liquidations during the rush toward defensive positioning.

As regulatory anxiety triggered the immediate volatility and political friction created immediate defensive positioning and liquidations-market analysts emphasize that the broader trajectory for the sector will continue to be guided by underlying institutional capital inflows, macroeconomic liquidity trends, and upcoming regulatory developments.

Analysts note that the longer-term trajectory of the market will continue to lean heavily on institutional inflows, overall liquidity, and macroeconomic data prints.