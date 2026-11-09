Bond girl Madeline Smith compares breaking into acting in the 1960s with now

Former Bond girl Madeline Smith says she had “no choice” about filming nude scenes during her career.

The actress, 77, played Italian agent Miss Caruso opposite Roger Moore in Live and Let Die in 1973.

Now, with another Bond sequel in the works, the actress is weighing in on the experiences she had back in the day, telling The Daily Star that stripping on screen “was demanded of you.”

She also gave example of another project, The Vampire Lovers, where she was asked to undo her blouse seconds before a sensual scene, and nothing in her contract covered it. She joked that no actress would do that now without a large fee.

Regardless, Smith says she has no regrets. She grew up as the daughter of a shopkeeper in Sussex. She said she had “such joy” and loved every second of her career. She said that is why she will not complain about the nudity.

She also said it is much harder for young people to become actors now. “You can go and be educated to your ears and still not getting any work,” she said. She said it was easy to get started in the 1960s.

Smith has also written about the darker side of the industry in her memoir, Madeline Smith, Bond Girl: From 60s Fashion Model to Half a Century on Stage and Screen.

She wrote that Warren Beatty, whom she met at Roman Polanski’s 1968 wedding, invited her to tea at a friend’s home. She said she found him naked in his room. She said she was a virgin and was “absolutely terrified.”