Laura Gallacher standing by Russell Brand as family fear for her

Russell Brand’s wife, Laura Gallacher, is standing by him as he waits to be sentenced.

Brand, 51, was convicted on Thursday of raping a 21-year-old woman in 2009. He was also convicted of sexually assaulting three other women between 2004 and 2009. He was cleared of other charges.

He is being held at HMP Wandsworth, and sentencing is set for Monday. Prison officers have reportedly put him in a cell alone because they fear other inmates could hurt him.

Now, reports on Sunday said people close to Gallacher’s family are worried about her, per the Mail. One family friend said Brand has “totally brainwashed” her.

The friend said that “Russell gets what Russell wants.” The friend said he uses charm and swagger and that she is devoted to him.

The friend also said the conviction could be her chance to start a new life with someone else.

Friends say Gallacher is in shock and is struggling to accept the evidence. They say she sees his acquittals as proof the other claims were untrue.

She reportedly wants to back an appeal. These claims come from anonymous sources, and Gallacher has not confirmed them.

She attended most of the trial and gave evidence as a character witness. She called him an “amazing husband.” She said he found monogamy difficult early in their relationship. Before the verdict, Brand told her he loved her. She cried in court when it was read.

By profession, Gallacher, 38, is an author and illustrator. She is the daughter of Ryder Cup captain Bernard Gallacher. She and Brand married in 2017 and have three children.