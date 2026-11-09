Amy Poehler shares shocking story about 'improvising'

Amy Poehler reveals where she learnt the art of improvising

By The News Digital
Published November 09, 2026
Amy Poehler shares shocking story about improvising
Amy Poehler shares shocking story about 'improvising'

Amy Poehler recently spilled details about her life before fame, recalling an unforgettable celebrity encounter while working as a server.

The 55-year-old American actress and comedian gave an interview to The Wall Street Journal, where she opened up about waiting on Hollywood stars before becoming a superstar.

Poehler said, “I waited on Oprah Winfrey. I bet she doesn’t remember it. But I do.”

She went on to share that she still gets goosebumps remembering the moment; however, it might not have done the same for Winfrey.

For those unaware, the Mean Girls star worked as a server after attending Boston College.

Reflecting on her time as a server, Poehler quipped, “I don’t mean to brag, but I can carry four plates on one arm.”

“Yeah, when you’re a waitress, you learn a lot about improvising. You can pretend you know what you’re talking about when they ask you, you know, what’s in a sauce?” Amy Poehler said.

The News Digital
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