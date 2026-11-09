Amy Poehler shares shocking story about 'improvising'

Amy Poehler recently spilled details about her life before fame, recalling an unforgettable celebrity encounter while working as a server.

The 55-year-old American actress and comedian gave an interview to The Wall Street Journal, where she opened up about waiting on Hollywood stars before becoming a superstar.

Poehler said, “I waited on Oprah Winfrey. I bet she doesn’t remember it. But I do.”

She went on to share that she still gets goosebumps remembering the moment; however, it might not have done the same for Winfrey.

For those unaware, the Mean Girls star worked as a server after attending Boston College.

Reflecting on her time as a server, Poehler quipped, “I don’t mean to brag, but I can carry four plates on one arm.”

“Yeah, when you’re a waitress, you learn a lot about improvising. You can pretend you know what you’re talking about when they ask you, you know, what’s in a sauce?” Amy Poehler said.