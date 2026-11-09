Selena Gomez, Demi Lovato not ‘bestfriends’ amid Rare Beauty campaign

Selena Gomez and Demi Lovato might not be as great friends as before, but the duo is definitely in a better place.



The singers, who had a mini reunion with Rare Beauty’s marketing campaign, came together for professional commitments.

“Demi and Selena are not best friends. They’ve patched things up enough to be in a better place. They will never be as close as they once were,” a source exclusively told Page Six.

Tyra Booker, Rare Beauty’s assistant vice president, said: “With over 500M+ views across every platform, it’s proved to be more than a beauty campaign but a cultural moment.”

“Best friends that are still making each other blush,” she wrote

In a new video promoting their Rare Beauty collaboration, Gomez revealed that she recognised Lovato’s talent at an early age and “forced” her to take it up seriously.

“It was Demi’s first night on tour… It was so good,” Gomez, 34 recalled. “It was so fun to be able to watch Demi do what I remember forcing her to do when we were 13, ‘cause I just loved her voice,” she added.

The It’s Not That Deep Tour also brought another unexpected reunion when Lovato brought out her ex-boyfriend, Joe Jonas, on stage for a surprise Camp Rock duet.

Notably, Gomez also dated a Jonas Brother, specifically Nick, in the late 2000s.