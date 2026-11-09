Royal relief as Prince Harry does not overshadow Remembrance Day

Prince Harry’s absence from Remembrance Day service is gaining traction.

The Duke of Sussex, who promised not to overshadow King Charles and Prince William’s attendance at the Whitehall, marked the day at his local town.

Speaking about the occasion, expert Tom Skyes writes in his Substack: “There was relief in many quarters that Prince Harry stuck to his word and did not show up.”

“Harry hasn’t attended the official service since 2019. As a former serviceman, though, he has often marked Remembrance week (now known as Remembrancetide) in his own way,” he said.

“Last year, he published an essay, ‘The Bond, The Banter, The Bravery: What it means to be British,’ pegged squarely to Remembrance. It opened: ‘Every November the world, for a moment, grows quieter. We pause, together, to remember.’”

“But I have to say there was a real sense of relief that Harry did not appear at the Cenotaph today. So far, he hasn’t been seen anywhere else either. It may emerge later that he went to a local church or laid a wreath somewhere. But there is nothing about it yet on Meghan’s social media. We’ll just have to wait and see,” said the expert.

Prince Harry joined his father, King Charles, in spirit and echoes the same thoughts while marking Remembrance Sunday.

On November 8, the Duke of Sussex's team at Invictus Games paid a heartfelt tribute to "all those who have served, those who continue to serve, and those who have made the ultimate sacrifice."