King Charles ‘really loved Princess Diana,’ says expert

King Charles always appreciated the presence of Princess Diana and his life.



His Majesty, who lost his ex-wife in a car accident in Paris 1997, always talked to people from speaking ill about her despite their split in 1992.

"People say to me, 'Well, he never really loved her,'" former Royal photographer, Arthur Edwards, told Hello!

The writer, who is currently promoting his new book, Cup of Tea, Arthur?—explained. "Well, that's not true, because I did that five-week tour to Australia, and I promise you they were all over each other."

He continued, "It was a wonderful tour. But she liked shopping and he liked shooting, and that's the difference, and they didn't agree on those things."

The photographer explained, "I know that he wrote to all of his friends, saying, 'Do not any of you say bad things about Diana. Please don't speak badly of Diana or you'll lose my friendship.' That's what he said to them. One of his friends told me that."

Charles's friend told him "they were queuing up to say things about Diana, but [The King] wouldn't have that, because she was the mother of his children."

This comes as King Charles took his position at the centre as he led the nation for a two-minute silence alongside the Prince and Princess of Wales at the Cenotaph for Remembrance Sunday.

After the King had laid down a wreath for the war heroes, Prince William followed and the members of the Royal Family watched over from the Balcony.

Charles, who is the Commander in Chief of the Armed Forces in the UK, wore his uniform of Marshal of the Royal Air Force.

Moreover, his wreath featured open-style poppy petals, closely resembles the one produced for his grandfather, King George VI.