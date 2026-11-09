Prince William should be proud of himself due to Prince George, cheer fans

Prince William and Prince George are receiving praises for their latest outing.



The Prince of Wales, who brought his eldest son to Barcelona in order to watch a Champions League match between Aston Villa and Barcelona, is lauded for his excellent upbringing.

Praising the father-son duo, a fan turned to X, noting: "You know you did a great job as a parent when your 13-year-old son has no problems leaning on you knowing cameras everywhere are watching. Goes to show just [the] type of parents both the Prince and Princess of Wales are. They should be very proud of themselves."

Another added: "The devotion and connection within the Wales family is palpable. I love this special family."

"This is the new image of the monarchy that William and Catherine have pioneered and deserve full credit for: a future King who is first and foremost a family man and who prioritizes his marriage and family above everything else," they wrote on X. "William and Catherine have transformed the austere image of the Royal Family into a 'normal family.'"

William, the Prince of Wales is the heir apparent of the British throne, set to succeed his father, the current King of England in the near future. Prince William is the eldest son if the monarch, and has three children of his own with wife Princess Kate Middleton. The names of their children are as follows; Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis. The Prince has been championing a lot of charities, but his biggest is the Eartshot Prize which he launched in October of 2020, with the aim of incentivizing anyone interested in correcting climate change, in the deadline of 10 years.