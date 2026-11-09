Prince William, Kate traumatised by ill-fated Royal tour

Prince William and Kate Middleton are traumatised by one of their recent trips.



The Prince and Prince of Wales, who set out to the Caribbean back in 2020 in honour of Queen Elizabeth II platinum Jubilee, was scarred by negative response from public.

The couple visited Belize, Jamaica, and the Bahamas that year.

During an appearance on "Pod Save the King," the Mirror's royal editor Russell Myers explained: "[T]hey haven't been to this part of the world since...the ill-fated tour of 2022. And I think that left them incredibly scarred, and it was controversial for a number of reasons."

Myers continued: "Everybody will remember the images of them shaking the hands of children through wire fences and riding around on The Queen's old Land Rover from 1963. And...you've got to be prepared."

"[I]t really, really left its mark," the royal expert noted. "I mean, these tours are very, very delicate for a number of reasons."

William, the Prince of Wales is the heir apparent of the British throne, set to succeed his father, the current King of England in the near future. Prince William is the eldest son if the monarch, and has three children of his own with wife Princess Kate Middleton. The names of their children are as follows; Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis. The Prince has been championing a lot of charities, but his biggest is the Eartshot Prize which he launched in October of 2020, with the aim of incentivizing anyone interested in correcting climate change, in the deadline of 10 years.