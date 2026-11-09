Prince William, Prince George break Royal tradition on day out

Prince William and Prince George seemingly broke a royal protocol after their recent day out.



The Prince of Wales and his eldest son who are second and third in line to the British Royal throne respectively, travel together to Spain in a commercial flight.

The father-son duo have this broken royal protocol as two future kings are not allowed to travel together in the same aircraft.

Royal Central reports: "Their decision to travel together is particularly notable given the traditional arrangements surrounding the Royal Family's line of succession, which have historically discouraged two direct heirs from sharing an aircraft."

Prince William and George touched down Barcelona last week to cheer on soccer team, Aston Villa, play against Barcelona in the Champions League on November 3.

The outlet adds: “The unwritten convention is intended to protect the succession in the event of an aviation disaster, although it has never been legally binding and has been followed inconsistently over the years."

William, the Prince of Wales is the heir apparent of the British throne, set to succeed his father, the current King of England in the near future. Prince William is the eldest son if the monarch, and has three children of his own with wife Princess Kate Middleton. The names of their children are as follows; Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis. The Prince has been championing a lot of charities, but his biggest is the Eartshot Prize which he launched in October of 2020, with the aim of incentivizing anyone interested in correcting climate change, in the deadline of 10 years.