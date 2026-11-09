Measles exposure alert issued for Toronto Pearson Airport and Durham hospital
Durham Region Health Department identified three possible exposure locations linked to the confirmed case
Health officials in Ontario have issued a measles exposure warning for Toronto Pearson International Airport and a Durham Region hospital after an unvaccinated child tested positive following international travel.
According to Global News, the Durham Region Health Department identified three possible exposure locations linked to the confirmed case.
The first was Ethiopian Airlines Flight ET552, which departed Addis Ababa on November 2 at 11:32 PM local time and arrived in Toronto on November 3 at 7:30 AM EST.
Other locations include Toronto Pearson's Terminal 1 between 7:30 AM and 11:00 AM on November 3, and the emergency department waiting room at Lakeridge Health Ajax-Pickering between 10:40 AM and 5:00 PM that day.
Anyone who visited these locations during the specified times is advised to monitor for symptoms until November 24.
Measles symptoms include fever, coughing, a runny nose, red or watery eyes and a rash. Symptoms can develop seven to 21 days after exposure.
Health officials are urging people to check that they and their family members have received two doses of the measles, mumps and rubella (MMR) vaccine.
Anyone developing symptoms should avoid work or school and contact a healthcare provider before visiting in person.
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