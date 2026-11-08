Elon Musk reveals new details about Silver Cybercab

Tesla is reportedly gearing up to unveil a silver Cybercab featuring a smaller 40 kWh battery, expanding its upcoming autonomous vehicle lineup with an additional model.

Elon Musk said on X, “Here are efficiency improvements coming that will allow for a 40kWh Cybercab pack.”

Tesla’s Cybercab uses a 47.6 kWH battery pack with Tesla’s dry-cathode 4680 cells, it marks as one of the most energy-efficient vehicles ever produced, and delivers over 6 miles per kWH, netting an EPA-estimated range of roughly 293 miles.

Tesla is ramping up production to build more Cybercabs. Giga Texas is introducing a second shift to double output, and Tesla will cease Cybertruck manufacturing by mid-2027 to reallocate factory floor space to the Cybercab.

Meanwhile, Cybercab rides set to expand beyond Austin this month and the first customer deliveries slated by the end of the year, the silver Cybercab could start showing up on the road sometime in 2027.

On social platform X, users have been sharing responses with one writing, “Elon you of all people, who encourages large families, should know that an autonomous future cannot exist based on cybercabs alone.”

Second added, “Cybercab isn't transforming mobility for people outside of limited urban areas in the US anytime soon. The Cybertruck, as well as the Model S and Model X, were. You're putting the cart before the horse and losing sight of the future where our own vehicles drive us, not pods.”