Prince Harry makes big decision after snub from royals on Remembrance Sunday

Prince Harry faced the fresh royal heartbreak on Remembrance Sunday

Prince Harry was spotted among the crowds at a Remembrance Sunday service away from King Charles, Prince William and the rest of the family after major snub.

According to media reports, Harry, who achieved the rank of Captain during a military career spanning more than a decade, was in the Northamptonshire market town of Brackley, displaying his military medals and wearing a poppy.

The Duke’s appearance at the local commemoration came on the same day that the royal family joined the National Service of Remembrance at the Cenotaph in Whitehall.

The royal family marked the event, led by the King at The Cenotaph.

The palace said, “In commemoration of all those who have died in World Wars and other conflicts, The Royal Family stood united with others in thousands of similar ceremonies across the UK and worldwide to hold two minutes of silence at 11am. ”

Meanwhile, there are claims Harry was snubbed from royal family event.

Harry faced the fresh royal heartbreak on Remembrance Sunday, his first after returning to Britain with wife Meghan and their children Archie and Lilibet.

Former Palace press secretary Dickie Arbiter said: "That is a national event. It is for working royals to lead the country. He is not a working royal. And therefore, that is not an option, and he can forget about that."