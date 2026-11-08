Bernie Sanders says Trump could support higher minimum wage and universal healthcare
Sanders said he believed there could be opportunities for cooperation on wages and healthcare
US Senator Bernie Sanders says he is willing to work with President Donald Trump on tackling the cost-of-living crisis, despite concerns about the appointment of Stephen Miller as White House chief of staff.
Speaking on NBC News' Meet the Press Sanders said he believed there could be opportunities for cooperation on wages and healthcare.
"I think when Trump looks out in the world, and he sees millions of people working for starvation wages, he might not be unsympathetic to raising the minimum wage to a living wage," Sanders said.
"He would love, I think, to take credit for doing what every other major country does: guaranteeing health care to all people."
Dismissing concerns that Miller could prevent cooperation between Democrats and the White House, he said: "So I’m not worried about Miller.”
His comments follow Democrats' sweeping victories in Tuesday's midterm elections, which gave the party control of both chambers of Congress.
Trump has also expressed willingness to negotiate with Democrats on several issues.
Asked on Friday about possible areas of cooperation, Trump replied: "I think a lot."
The president identified immigration, taxation and economic development as potential areas for agreement.
Sanders stressed that cooperation was not guaranteed, but said exploring possible agreements with Trump was worth the effort.
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