Democrats plan investigations into Musk and Miller after midterm rout

A senior lawmaker said on Sunday that tech megabillionaire Elon Musk and President Donald Trump’s newly appointed White House chief of staff, Stephen Miller are expected to be investigated by Congress when Democrats take control of Congress in January.

However, California Representative Robert Garcia who is in line to chair the powerful House Oversight Committee next year after Democrats' midterm election victory said inquiries will center on Musk’s involvement in the Department of Government Efficiency's firing of federal workers last year and Miller’s crucial role in Trump’s aggressive immigration enforcement.

Voters issued a monumental censure to Republicans in midterm elections but with Miller as White House staff, he is anticipated to press ahead with hardline border security, fuel culture wars and stonewall a Democratic Congress.

On Sunday, Hakeem Jeffries, who will become speaker of the US House in January said that Democrats would back impeachment proceedings Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth, a congressional process that could discharge him from office.

Attorney General Todd Blanche signaled on Sunday that the Trump administration was set to battle the Democrats in Congress calling threats by some Democrats to target government officeholders and allies “not something we can tolerate in this country.”

Blanche further stated, “ If ​that's what this new incoming leadership wants to do, we are ready.”

“If you work in this administration, you have a lawyer. It's me.”