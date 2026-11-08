Meghan Markle plans to flee Britain amid Thomas investigation?

The sources said the difficulty with going into hiding is that silence can create just as many headlines as speaking out by Meghan Markle

The royal insiders believe Meghan Markle is planning to flee Britain amid investigation against her father Thomas Markle in child abuse case.

According to a report by the OK!, Thomas Markle controversy has prompted speculation about whether Meghan might seek privacy away from the intense media attention.

The close sources told the publication, "Harry and Meghan have always placed enormous importance on protecting their children from unwanted attention. If the scrutiny over the allegations against her father becomes overwhelming, spending time somewhere abroad and away from the cameras might appear an attractive option, and a lot of people are saying she is already getting ready to flee Britain.”

However, the insiders further said but Meghan knows such a decision would ‘inevitably generate further speculation’ about why she has suddenly disappeared from public view.

The spy went on saying Meghan has built much of her public identity around being ‘outspoken and standing up for herself’, so withdrawing from the spotlight would be a significant change.

But this is an ‘intensely personal family matter’ involving allegations of the most serious kind, the close confidant said. “She may decide that maintaining her privacy is more important than answering every criticism or appearing constantly in public.”

The sources warned the difficulty with going into hiding is that silence can create just as many headlines as speaking out.