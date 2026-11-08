Kaia Gerber drops heartbreaking post on grief after Presley's tragic death

Kaia Gerber has broken her social media silence weeks after posting an emotional tribute in memory of her late brother Presley.

For those unversed, Presley, the eldest kid of Cindy Crawford and Randy Gerber died on September 20 due to an apparent overdose and cardiac arrest.

On Sunday, the model took to her Instagram account to reflect on living with grief.

She posted a quote from Joan Didion's book, The Year of Magical Thinking, which read, "Grief, when it comes, is nothing we expect it to be.

"Grief has no distance. Grief comes in waves, paroxysms, sudden apprehensions that weaken the knees and blind the eyes and obliterate the dailiness of life."

This came almost a month after Kaia posted a tribute post for her older brother along with a throwback video from their childhood.

She penned, "I love you the bluest, to the moon and back and back again, forever big brother."

Kaia continued, "I don't have the words. and maybe the tiny mercy is that we didn't need them all along. words fail and words subtract and words summarize and words always lack truth. and how naive of me to believe that language could transcend grief. i've read all of the books and i have none of the answers. my articulation is no match against this, the magnitude of losing you."

She added, "I had more love for you than i knew what to do with. and now that it has nowhere obvious to go, i'm certain it's going to swallow me whole."