Curry Barker calls his sudden success 'fake'

Curry Barker’s career is reaching an exciting new chapter but he has no time to take a pause and take it all in.

While conversing with PEOPLE magazine at the 2026 Time100 Next Gala on Thursday, October 29, the 27-year-old American filmmaker, actor, comedian, and YouTuber expressed his true feelings on the 2025 film Obsession's unexpected success.

Barker opened up to the outlet, saying, “It happens so fast, there’s no way for it to settle in. It still feels super fake, and everything’s a blur.”

He went on to share his unfiltered take on Seth Rogen as he is preparing an homage for him as he made it to Time’s 2026 list, “The World’s Most Influential Rising Stars.”

“I think I was in the car when I saw that and I was like, ‘Holy crap.’ Because that’s so nice to hear him say that,” the Anything but Ghosts director quipped, alluding to the Canadian actor and comedian’s tribute.

Rogen calls Obsession a “cultural phenomenon,” stating that Barker’s upcoming film, Anything But Ghosts, is “even better.”

“And it’s like ... I know that when he watched it, we talked a bit about it. But to hear him say that publicly, it was just really ... It was one of the best moments of my life, I think. I was like, ‘This is awesome. What a stamp of approval,’” Curry Barker said.