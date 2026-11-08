Anthropic secures major generator deal for AI data centers: What to know

On Sunday, Anthropic reportedly secured a deal worth about $3.4 billion for secure gas-fired power generators for its data centers.

The report further indicated that the AI startup promised to purchase 1.7 gigawatts of heavy-duty generators in September from San Antonio based OnePower Solutions. Anthropic did not acquire OnePWR nor did any personnel from the supplier transition to the artificial intelligence firm.

Meanwhile, strong demand for Anthropic’s Claude family of AI models has compelled the organization to secure additional computing and power capacity. According to Reuters, Anthropic plans to invest more than $500 billion across the coming decade to construct artificial intelligence facilities.

Anthropic has revealed nearly $900 billion in computing commitments through 2045 as it prepares for its IPO after reports earlier this year projected over $500 billion in AI infrastructure spending through the next decade.

Nonetheless, the report did not say where the generators will be installed or which Anthropic data centres they will power because neither Anthropic nor OnePWR commented, these statements remained unconfirmed at the time of reporting.