Anthropic secures major generator deal for AI data centers: What to know
Anthropic signs major deal to produce gas-fired power for data centers
On Sunday, Anthropic reportedly secured a deal worth about $3.4 billion for secure gas-fired power generators for its data centers.
The report further indicated that the AI startup promised to purchase 1.7 gigawatts of heavy-duty generators in September from San Antonio based OnePower Solutions. Anthropic did not acquire OnePWR nor did any personnel from the supplier transition to the artificial intelligence firm.
Meanwhile, strong demand for Anthropic’s Claude family of AI models has compelled the organization to secure additional computing and power capacity. According to Reuters, Anthropic plans to invest more than $500 billion across the coming decade to construct artificial intelligence facilities.
Anthropic has revealed nearly $900 billion in computing commitments through 2045 as it prepares for its IPO after reports earlier this year projected over $500 billion in AI infrastructure spending through the next decade.
Nonetheless, the report did not say where the generators will be installed or which Anthropic data centres they will power because neither Anthropic nor OnePWR commented, these statements remained unconfirmed at the time of reporting.
-
Cryptocurrencies hit two-month lows after US midterms and market slump: What to Know
-
Grenfell NHS support service faces funding cut: what to know
-
Google executive Donald Harrison resigns from SpaceX board after decade: Here's why
-
Amazon adds text-based shopping to Alexa: What you need to know
-
Fox completes major Roku acquisition ahead of schedule: what to know
-
Global stock market crash: Nasdaq, Nikkei and FTSE tumble amid AI slowdown fears
-
Tech funds take a massive hit after short-lived post-midterm relief
-
OpenAI makes major pledge on data center power costs after voter backlash
-
Tesla and SpaceX stocks sink as Musk's Republican election gamble backfires
-
Google expands voluntary exit packages to employees in five countries: what to know
-
Samsung targets second Texas plant to produce HBM base dies for AMD and Nvidia: report
-
Shopify shares drop after Q3 revenue miss: What to know