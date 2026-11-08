George, Amal Clooney's marriage faces trouble over actor's bond with A-list actress

George Clooney‘s close bond with actress Julia Roberts is causing tension in his marriage to Amal Clooney.

On Sunday, an insider spilled to Star magazine that the Ocean's Eleven star's professional relationship with Julia has left his wife feeling excluded.

“When it comes to the special connection George and Julia have shared for more than 25 years, Amal just isn’t part of it at all — and that’s kind of sad,” the source told the outlet.

Although Julia has spoken about her relationship with both George and Amal several times before, sources say that the bond between the two women has not evolved into the kind of enduring friendship that Julia shares with the ER star.

The confidant described the actress as George's Hollywood “work wife."

“It really is a ‘work wife’ situation for George,” the source alleged. “He consults Julia on virtually all of his Hollywood-related moves. Julia, likewise, leans heavily on George for help with her own projects, including her plans to make a big splash on Broadway next year.”

It is worth mentioning here that George tied the knot with Amal in September 2014. The pair welcomed their twins Ella and Alexander in 2017.