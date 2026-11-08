Nandy rejects claims of politicising Remembrance Sunday amid Erasmus row

On Sunday, Culture Secretary Lisa Nandy denied claims of exploiting Remembrance Sunday after facing backlash for linking the event to the UK rejoining the European Union’s Erasmus scheme.

The department declared on Saturday night that as we mark Remembrance Sunday, Erasmus+ will give a new generation a chance to build bonds across Europe.

Nandy said she was horrified by the Tory response and underlined the expanded EU scheme for study and work would inspire young Britons to honor wartime sacrifice.

Nandy said in her department’s press release, “As we remember the immense courage of those who served our country, we honour them by building the best opportunities for the next generation through closeness and collaboration with our allies.”

However, questioned regarding the link between the occasion and the government’s perceived cultural benefits of the initiative, Nandy said: “There was a time where that wouldn't have even raised an eyebrow as somehow political, it was just common sense - and it is common sense.”

The UK is paying £570m to join the expanded Erasmus+ scheme which the government said represents a 30% discount and it will include an open-access academic year for UK universities and their European professional colleagues as well as cross-cultural interactions.

The government said free train vouchers will be made available to youths aged 18 for traveling across EU member states either solo or in small groups of up to six people total. The EU’s former Brexit negotiator Michel Barnier has warned that the UK cannot cherry pick which elements of the single market it subscribers to.

Furthermore, Nandy said on Sunday that most of the benefits of Brexit promised in 2016 have not been realized and that there are choices to be made regarding Britain’s future relationship with the EU.