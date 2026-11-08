Prince Harry's IGF marks Remembrance Sunday

Prince Harry, who also served in the military, founded the Invictus Games

Prince Harry’s Invictus Games Foundation marked the Remembrance Sunday to honour all those who have served, those who continue to serve, and those who have made the ultimate sacrifice.

Sharing a photo from an IGF event, the charity said, “On Remembrance Sunday, we remember and honour all those who have served, those who continue to serve, and those who have made the ultimate sacrifice.”

It further said, “The Invictus Games Foundation is proud to support the wounded, injured and sick serving personnel and veterans of the Invictus Community throughout the year.”

“We look forward to continuing that support and bringing the community together at the Invictus Games Birmingham 2027.”

Prince Harry, who also served in the military, founded the Invictus Games when he was joint patron of The Royal Foundation of The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge.

Earlier, the royal family also marked the event, led by the King at The Cenotaph.

“In commemoration of all those who have died in World Wars and other conflicts, The Royal Family stood united with others in thousands of similar ceremonies across the UK and worldwide to hold two minutes of silence at 11am. ”

Prince William and Princess Anne were among the royals in attendance, along with military chiefs, senior politicians, diplomats and faith leaders, watched by big crowds squeezed behind railings along Whitehall.

Queen Camilla and Kate Middleton watched from a balcony above the Cenotaph in the Foreign Office building.