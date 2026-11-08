Michael J. Fox's ongoing health struggle raises new concerns

Michael J. Fox’s ongoing battle with Parkinson's is far more serious than anyone realizes.

"He's having a rough time with his health right now, but he's not despairing, not in the slightest," the source told RadarOnline on Sunday.

The 65-year-old actor recently received a standing ovation from the audience at the Emmy Awards ceremony for his decades-long Parkinson's disease advocacy.

"Life is short and his condition on stage was an urgent reminder that he isn't going to be around forever," the insider said. "He and his family have received a waterfall of well-wishes since then, electronically and in person."

Even Michael has quietly admitted that his battle with the illness has been extremely tough.

"I wake up and get the message of what the day is gonna be like, and I try to adjust to it," the Back to the Future star confessed last year.

"I keep getting new challenges physically, and I get through it," he added. "I roll around in a wheelchair a lot, and it took some getting used to."

For those unaware, Michael was first diagnosed with Parkinson's in 1991. He was just 29 years old at that time.

He publicly revealed his diagnosis seven years later.