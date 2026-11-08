Matt Rife gets called out over years old feud

Matt Rife, a comedian and social media favourite, has been reminded of feud dating three years back, with Lisa Ann, an adult star, who removed from his Radio City Music Hall show in handcuffs.

On a recent episode of Veterans Minimum, Lisa revealed that Matt has shown the video of her being detained by the NYPD after she got kicked out of his 2023 show before each one of his performances this past year.

The adult star said that she still gets a few texts a week about it, too.

In the clip, Lisa maintained she was not on her phone and revealed she's now banned from all of the properties owned by James Dolan due to his facial recognition software, including Las Vegas' Sphere!

She also called out Matt personally, claiming the inclusion of the video proves he's “obsessed” with her and added, "He should get a new act."

In response, the comedian, in his element, jokingly responded, "Yes, babe, that's it... I was too nervous to perform for you so I had you arrested."

He also wrote that Lisa was kicked out of the show because she "broke the rules" and "got detained."

Apparently, she was detained for 45 minutes before being released, the New York Post reported at the time.

A source with ties to the venue told the outlet that she was removed for being disorderly and the NYP claimed to have footage of her being on her phone before being removed by police.

Currently. Matt Rife is expected to continue on with his global comedy run, Matt Rife: Stay Golden World Tour.