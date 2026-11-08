Brittany Mahomes goes soccer mode in sweet photo with children

Brittany Mahomes is already instilling love for soccer in her children.

On Saturday, Brittany shared a sweet photo on her Instagram Stories of her three children, Sterling, 5, Bronze, 3, and Golden, 21 months, sporting matching soccer-themed pajamas at home after attending a game earlier in the day.

Sterling and Bronze were snapped sitting in a chair together while Golden sat on their laps between them, sticking her tongue out.

The trio wore identical white and red pajamas printed with soccer balls, goalposts and cleats.

Brittany added several laughing emojis to the photo while tagging high school sweetheart and husband Patrick Mahomes, along with the caption, “Wild Child” written around Golden’s face.

Hours earlier, Brittany posted photos of her and the kids watching their mom’s KC Current soccer team playing Angel City FC at the KPKC Stadium.

The family was snapped watching the game from the stands. Sterling was seen hugging her grandmother, Diana Lindenberg, while sporting colorful face paint.

While Bronze and Golden were also seen with face paint in the stands. KC Current, whom Mahomes co-founded, won the game 1-0.

This coms after Thursday, November 5, when Brittany posted other photos of her kids cheering on their dad as the Chiefs played against the Denver Broncos at Empower Field at Mile High in Colorado on November 1.

“If you saw our wrestling match pre-game…no ya didn’t,” Brittany jokingly captioned the post, adding a single laughing emoji.

The carousel also included videos of Brittany Mahomes hyping up Golden to cheer for her dad from the sidelines, however the Chiefs lost the game 24–28.