Meghan Markle keen to help FBI in father Thomas investigation

Meghan Markle ‘would very much like to’ help the FBI’s investigation

Meghan Markle wants to help the FBI in her father Thomas investigation, a royal expert has claimed.

Royal expert Roya Nikkhah has claimed this in latest tweet after the arrest of Thomas Markle in child abuse charges.

The royal expert tweeted, “The Duchess of Sussex ‘would very much like to’ help the FBI’s investigation into her father and will “absolutely” co-operate with all investigations into Thomas Markle, charged with possession of child pornography.”

Meghan’s decision came a day after another royal expert Chris Ship claimed Meghan’s mother Doria Ragland has also offered help to FBI in her former husband Thomas child abuse case.

He tweeted, “It was Thomas Markle’s first wife who wrote the 2019 letter to Meghan in which she made claims about her ex-husband.

“Now it seems, his other ex-wife (Meghan‘s mother) Doria Ragland offered to help the FBI with their investigation.”

The royal expert further said, “reading the court documents, she might well be “witness three” who positively identified Mr Markle Snr in the images the police found in his California lock ups.”

Thomas was arrested on Friday on a charge of possessing child abuse material, including photographs of himself with underage girls, found in rented storage units in California.

Earlier, Meghan confirmed she had previously been informed about "disturbing allegations" about her estranged father, Thomas Markle.