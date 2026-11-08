Bre Tiesi shares new details about her failed marriage to Johnny Manzie

Bre Tiesi has made a rare comment about her marriage to ex-husband Johnny Manzie.

The 35-year-old model recently appeared on The Viall Files podcast, where she revealed that the former NFL player helped her prepare to compete on Special Forces: World’s Toughest Test selection.

“I talked to Dwight and then my ex-husband, Johnny, was on it,” Bre said. “So, I talked to the two of them. Dwight was like, ‘I don’t know if you should do this,’ and then Johnny was like, ‘Absolutely.’ He’s, like, ‘You’ll probably get mad at some point, but aside from that, you should do it.’”

After that, Bre reflected on her marriage to Johnny.

“I mean, we went through a lot. We didn’t talk for years after our divorce,” she recalled. “I’m very big on, if you can take accountability and apologize and be an adult and talk things out, I’m happy to move forward.”

“Obviously, we loved each other at one point. We got married,” Bre continued. “So, I was like, ‘You know what? I respect and accept this apology and I appreciate it, and we can just be cool moving forward.’I wouldn’t say we hang out often or talk every day, but we’re definitely cool."

“I think I just learned that I didn’t want to be married. I didn’t really want to be in that type of a serious relationship," she added. "We were very toxic. It was not a healthy thing, and I think I learned a lot about myself."

For those unaware, Bre was married to Johnny from 2018 to 2021.