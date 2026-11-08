Grenfell NHS support service faces funding cut: what to know

In a major update, Kensington and Chelsea councilors members have been informed that financial support for individuals impacted by the Grenfell Tower disaster will be reduced starting next year.

The Grenfell Health and Wellbeing Service offers therapies and support networks to survivors, bereaved families and the wider community. A council meeting was told that NHS England is reducing its funding and no service has been confirmed beyond 2029.

The NHS West and North London Integrated Care Board said that no definitive action was taken, leaving current provisions unaltered. A cross-party motion asked the council to tell the ICB and the local NHS trust that survivors and the bereaved continue to make precedence and to urge NHS England to confirm long-term funding.

Notably, representatives of the ICB and the Central and North West London NHS Foundation Trust which runs the service will attend a performance hearing in December. The ICB said its priority is making sure long-term provisions meet the needs of those affected. Furthermore, NHS England said it supported initiatives to guarantee affected individuals can retain access to the treatment they require.