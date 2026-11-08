Kylie Kelce reveals her deepest desire for daughters

Kylie Kelce recently opened up about one sport she wishes her daughters to play.

For those unaware, the 34-year-old American media personality shares four daughters Wyatt, 7, Ellie, 5, Bennett, 3, and Finn, 19 months, with her husband, the NFL star Jason Kelce.

During the recent episode of her podcast Not Gonna Lie, Kylie told her guest Indiana Fever guard Caitlin Clark revealed that her two daughters, Wyatt and Elliotte, have started playing football.

She said, “I feel like that’s really good for field awareness. Blow the stink off yourself, go try and chase it down.”

They do not only like playing soccer; the girls have also “started a little gymnastics” and “loved” going to basketball camp.

Notably, Kelce expects their interest in gymnastics to be relatively “short-lived.”

“They’re gonna be enormous. And I say enormous in the most positive way,” she quipped.

It is pertinent to mention that Jason Kelce wants his daughters to play ice hockey, as their mother is a former competitive field hockey player and she “would love, selfishly, for them to play some field hockey.”