How inflation and food insufficiency play a role in mental health: New study reveals shocking truth

As grocery prices continue to rise, a study by researchers at Penn State found that in addition to increased spending, the price hikes also are associated with higher risk of food insufficiency and worse mental health conditions.

The study, published in the journal Applied Economic Perspectives and Policy, used data from the Household Pulse Survey, a large-scale, nationally representative survey collected by the U.S. Census Bureau.

Designed to measure how issues, such as the COVID-19 pandemic and related economic disruptions, affect U.S. households.

Their analysis revealed that households could be sorted into four distinct profiles, characterized by not changing shopping habits; minor adjustments like swapping brand name for cheaper, generic products; comprehensive adjustments across financial obligations to increase the grocery budget; and going without despite significant need.

While exact effects varied from group to group, the researchers found that households in all four profiles experienced increased food spending, higher risk of food insufficiency and worse mental health.

Yizao Liu, associate professor of agricultural economics and lead author of the study, said the findings could help policymakers better identify which households are facing hardship and suggest that household well-being is shaped by multiple factors.

For the study, the researchers looked at data on four main variables: weekly household spending on food and groceries, weekly household spending on prepared meals, household food insufficiency, and respondents' mental health.

The team found that households fall into four very different patterns when responding to rising prices.

About 44% of households, which the team dubbed "minimal responders," reported relatively few changes in the way they shopped.

Another 28%, called "price-sensitive substituters," made common adjustments such as switching to generic products, shopping at lower-cost stores and cutting back on dining out.

About 20% of households were "comprehensive adjusters," using a wider range of strategies to cope including reducing food-related spending, delaying major purchases and in some cases, delaying medical treatment.

The final 8%, called "resource-strained sacrificers," made some of the most drastic trade-offs. These included taking on additional work, relying on credit or loans, reducing savings or retirement contributions, and cutting back on utilities such as heating or electricity.

"Some strategies, such as switching brands or shopping at cheaper stores, may help control spending in the short run," Liu said. "But households that started using more intensive coping strategies still showed high levels of food hardship and anxiety. So, in many cases, these behaviors are not signs that a household has successfully adapted. They are signals that the household is already under significant pressure."

The study also suggested that in the future, additional studies could examine how families move between different coping patterns over time and whether certain policies can help prevent households from moving into more severe forms of hardship.