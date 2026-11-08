King Charles leads nation in Remembrance at Cenotaph

King Charles has led the nation in Remembrance at The Cenotaph, the palace has confirmed hours after the monarch made another joint appearance with Prince William.

The palace shared photos and video of King Charles from the event, saying: “The King has led the Nation in Remembrance at The Cenotaph.

“In commemoration of all those who have died in World Wars and other conflicts, The Royal Family stood united with others in thousands of similar ceremonies across the UK and worldwide to hold two minutes of silence at 11am.”

The post further reads, “Lest We Forget.”

Queen Camilla, Prince William and Kate Middleton joined the King at the moving event in London.

A gun was fired to mark the end of the silence at 11.02am, before the Last Post was sounded by the Buglers of the Royal Marines.

Charles laid the first wreath at the Cenotaph in recognition of the fallen from conflicts dating back to the First World War, followed by his son and other senior royals.

Earlier, the King, Queen Camilla, William, Kate and other members of the Royal Family also attended the annual Royal British Legion Festival of Remembrance at the Royal Albert Hall.

The special commemorative concert, organised by Royal British Legion, honours all those who have lost their lives in conflict.