Tom Blyth makes funny admission about 'Harry Potter' star taking over his 'Hunger Games' role

Tom Blyth has apparently not spoke to Harry Potter star Ralph Fiennes, who is taking over the role Tom previously played in The Hunger Games franchise.

The 31-year-old actor previously played the younger version of Coriolanus Snow in The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes and now Ralph , 63, famed for playing Lord Voldemort in Harry Potter franchise, will take on the role in the upcoming prequel, The Hunger Games: Sunrise on the Reaping.

Speaking to People, Tom confirmed that he and The Menu star are not in contact.

“I haven’t talked to Ralph Fiennes," Tom said.

However, The People We Meet on Vacation actor jokingly said, “I think he’s fine without my help."

The upcoming film, which is set to hit theaters on November 20, chronicles the events that took place 20 years after Tom's movie.

Although Tom has not discussed his character with Ralph, he revealed that he is still in contact with people he worked with on the 2023 film.

“I text with [film director] Francis Lawrence frequently,” Tom told the outlet. “We’re all good friends, all the crew that did that.”

Tom then teased that he is excited to watch The Hunger Games: Sunrise on the Reaping after its release.