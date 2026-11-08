Russia hopes Trump will keep pushing for Ukraine peace deal

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said that Russia hopes US President Donald Trump will maintain his push for a negotiated end to the Ukraine war regardless of the Republican setbacks in the congressional midterms.

On Sunday, in remarks to Russian media outlets, Peskov faced inquiries regarding how the election might impact American initiatives to broker a peace deal between Russia and Ukraine.

Peskov indicated a preparatory framework for three-party negotiations between Russia, Ukraine and the United States set to occur in Abu Dhabi on November 10 and 11. Peskov further explained the matter as an internal US affair whether the new US Congress might adopt a distinct position from the Trump administration on Russia and Ukraine.

These remarks occurred prior to the negotiations that the United Arab Emirates is scheduled to host under American mediation as part of diplomatic initiatives to advance a political process and resolve the conflict that commenced in February 2022.

Abu Dhabi hosted the preceding two rounds of trilateral discussions in January and February toward the goal of combining efforts to reach a political settlement. Furthermore, UAE-mediated initiatives between Moscow and Kyiv have also led to several prisoner exchanges, and the combination of humanitarian corridors between the factions despite the ongoing conflict.