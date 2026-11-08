Piers Morgan shares message for Meghan Markle

FBI Director Kash Patel said the 82-year-old father-in-law of Prince Harry was taken into custody by federal agents in Florida

Outspoken journalist Piers Morgan has shared a meaningful message for Meghan Markle as the Duchess hopes for a 'thorough investigation' into her estranged father Thomas Markle scandal.

According to a report by the Daily Mail, Meghan is said to be hoping for a 'thorough investigation' into Thomas after he was charged with possessing child abuse images.

The close friend has claimed Meghan, wants 'justice' for victims of Thomas Markle Sr's alleged crimes, which it is claimed show him abusing children.

The outlet quoted the friend of Meghan telling The Sun: “It is her sincerest hope that a full and thorough investigation will now help deliver justice for the victims.”

Commenting on it, Piers Morgan tweeted, “The time for a thorough investigation was in 2019 when the allegations were first made to police by his ex-wife.”

Piers Morgan remarks came two days after Thomas was arrested on a charge of possessing child abuse material, including photographs of himself with ‌underage girls, found in rented storage units in California.

FBI Director Kash Patel said the 82-year-old father-in-law of Prince Harry was taken into custody by federal agents in Florida, where according to the Daily Mail the elder Markle, who uses a wheelchair, was a nursing home patient.

In a criminal complaint filed on Thursday in US District Court in Los Angeles, Thomas was charged with one count of "possession of child pornography, opens new tab."

If convicted, he could face up to 20 years in prison, the Justice ⁠Department said.