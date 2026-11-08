Anna Sawai reveals one fear for upcoming The Beatles biopic: ‘so terrified’

Anna Sawai is "so terrified" of one thing regarding the upcoming, highly-anticipated biopic about The Beatles.

The Shogun actress will portray Yoko Ono opposite Harris Dickinson as John Lennon in director Sir Sam Mendes' upcoming four-film biopic series.

She feels honoured to be cast as the visual artist but she's wary of accidentally letting slip any secrets about the project.

Anna told Sunday Times Style magazine, “I’m so terrified to spill anything that’s not out there yet. The Beatles have been a part of my life for the longest time — it’s kind of mind-blowing I’m in a film about them.”

Referencing a Japanese term, manzoku, which means fulfilment, she added, “Playing [Yoko] will be very, very manzoku — satisfying — if I can do it right.”

Over the years, Yoko has been vilified for her alleged role in splitting up The Beatles, and Anna admitted speaking to the artist's son, Sean Lennon, for insight, as well as doing her own research, has made the project a "little bit more personal" for her after growing to understand the racism and misogyny that followed her.

She said, “I already had an idea of it [but now] it felt a little bit more personal.”

"It feels so wrong [that she was treated that way], and I feel like the storytelling will be a version that people haven’t seen. People are open to diversity now and are a little bit more welcoming, so I think it’ll be perceived in a different way,” Anna explained.

The 34-year-old actress also previously hailed Yoko as hugely inspirational to her, telling PEOPLE magazine, "It's just exciting because [Ono’s] story is so inspirational to me, and people really don't know the true person that she was.”

"She's an incredible artist. And also, she just was an independent woman and people didn't like that. They wanted John [Lennon] for themselves, and she was an easy target. And I think it's very meaningful for me to be able to tell her story,” she added.

Commenting on what she loved most about Yoko, Anna said, "Just how bold she is. Oh my God, I love her. She's so cool."

The Beatles biopics, which will be released on the same day in April 2028, will also feature Barry Keoghan as Sir Ringo Starr, Paul Mescal as Sir Paul McCartney and Joseph Quinn as George Harrison.

Anna Sawai's casting was announced last November, along with Saoirse Ronan, Mia McKenna-Bruce and Aimee Lou Wood.

Lady Bird star Saoirse will play photographer Linda Eastman, later McCartney, while How to Have Sex actress Mia has been cast as Maureen Starkey, née Cox, and The White Lotus actress Aimee will play Pattie Boyd.