Prince Harry's reunion hopes with William, Kate suffer fresh blow

Prince William and Princess Kate would prefer to skip Christmas rather than celebrate it with Prince Harry and Meghan Markle.

Royal experts suggest that the Prince of Wales doesn't trust his brother and sister-in-law enough to put himself and his family in the same place as the couple.

“There is no trust there with his brother and sister-in-law,” an insider told The Blast. The prince is concerned for his own family – he has to protect them and their privacy.”

The confidant added that Prince William will not allow Harry and Meghan to further commercialize the royal family's drama.

“Any conversation, any Christmas presents, any moment could be regurgitated for the Sussexes’ commercial profit," pointed outlet the source.

A tipster added, “If Harry and Meghan were to be invited to family events, I think you’d find that he and Catherine would have other plans."

Earlier this year, a former royal butler, Grant Harold, told Express that “the trust has definitely been broken between Kate and William and their relationship with Meghan and Harry.”

As per Grant, “trust is a big thing” for William and Kare, and once it’s broken, “think there is no coming back.”