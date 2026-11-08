GTA 6 cars hit Miami roads with Vice City plates

You could pass a Vice City police supercar in Miami traffic right now. Rockstar has put six GTA 6 cars on real roads.

In collaboration with West Coast Customs from Los Angeles, six of the game’s cars have been produced as real automobiles. These cars are the Grotti Cheetah, Pegassi Tempesta, Progen Emerus, Invetero Coquette, Albany Buccaneer, and Albany Manana.

The cars were shot in Miami using plates with Leonida and Vice City markings. The plate frames carried “VI”, “West Coast Customs” and the Rockstar logo.

Grotti Cheetah

This one takes its wedge shape from the 1980s Ferrari Testarossa. A 4.9L naturally aspirated V8 sits behind clean Italian-styled lines, broken only by intakes. The shop lowered it on track-ready tyres, added a "Vice City fade" paint job and trimmed the cabin in custom-stitched Italian leather.

Albany Buccaneer

Lowrider car with a 7.5 L V8 engine and an air ride suspension system. The car is painted candy apple green with large flakes for air brushing and pin stripping. Gold multi-spoke rims are mounted to the cream convertible roof, and the leather seats have zebra print inserts along with mahogany and gold trim.

Progen Emerus

The wildest build in the lot. It has a twin turbocharged 4.0 L V8 engine that is fitted into an aerodynamic body with fighter jet-style venting and is painted candy orange with an orange interior.

Invetero Coquette

GTA's Corvette stand-in follows the mid-engine C8 and runs a 6.2L naturally aspirated V8. Its "Yeti Camo" livery mixes flamingo pink and vibrant purple. It also gets custom rims, lowered suspension and a fully custom leather interior.

Albany Manana

This is a donk, a South Florida styling concept with giant wheels. This custom, stripped-down body, powered by a 7.7L V8 engine, sports straight panels. It has Vice City blue paint with large flakes, gold bumpers, custom high-rising suspension and gold and chrome rims, as well as a blue leather interior with gold accents.

Pegassi Tempesta

Styled after the Lamborghini Huracán, the police car build features a 4.0L naturally aspirated V10 engine. It has a Vice Beach Police Department paint job and low-profile suspension and rims. The interior is styled in a fighter jet theme with custom leather and buttons.