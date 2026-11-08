'Emotional' Meghan Markle changes Brussels plans amid Thomas arrest

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry will attend opening of a video installation commemorating children who have lost their lives due to harm experienced via social media

A royal expert has disclosed that Meghan Markle has changed her Brussels plans after the arrest and charge of her father Thomas Markle in child abuse case.

Royal expert Roya Nikkhah took to X, and tweeted about Meghan and Harry’s plans as they are set to visit Belgium next week.

She said, “Prince Harry will also make a speech on child safety in Brussels on Tuesday which “can be read and taken” in light of the events surrounding Thomas Markle’s arrest and charge.

“A ‘very emotional’ Meghan will no longer give a joint address with Harry, but plans to attend with him,” the royal expert talked about change in Meghan’s major plan.

Earlier, AFP had reported Harry and his wife Meghan will speak in Brussels about the dangers children face on social media.

The couple, also known as the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, will attend the Tuesday opening of a video installation commemorating children who have lost their lives due to harm experienced via social media, a spokesperson told AFP.

The royals will open The Lost Screen Memorial at the European Parliament displaying images of children affected by online abuse and exploitation and give a joint speech before taking part in a panel event with international activists.

Meanwhile, Meghan’s father Thomas, the 82-year-old was arrested Friday at a senior care facility in Florida on a charge of keeping child abuse material in storage units in California, authorities said.