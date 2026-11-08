Ian Gillan breaks silence post health scare
Ian Gillan was hospitalized due to a medical emergency earlier this month
Ian Gillan, lead singer of rock band Deep Purple, has given a health update to his fans after he postponed his European tour due to a medical emergency.
On November 7, the singer shared a health update with fans.
"I had a procedure yesterday which was successful," Gillan wrote on Facebook.
"I now have to rest, in order to make a complete recovery and ensure that I'm as fit as can be before getting back to work. Thanks everybody for your patience and understanding. I really do appreciate it and apologise for all the inconvenience,” he added.
Earlier this month, the band cancelled two upcoming shows, announcing on Facebook that Gillan had been hospitalised amid a medical emergency.
"With great disappointment, Deep Purple must announce that they are unable to perform as scheduled tonight at the QI Arena (Leipzig) and tomorrow evening at the Sporthalle (Hamburg). This comes as a result of a medical emergency involving Ian Gillan, which has resulted in his current hospitalisation."
The exact nature of the lead singer's medical situation was not disclosed however, Gillan did later thank fans for their good wishes and announced the band's decision to postpone the rest of the European/UK tour until further notice.
"I'm very sorry about any inconvenience this may cause, but it's in the best interest all round," he shared.
Ian Gillan has fronted Deep Purple during multiple stints since first joining the band in 1969. He is the voice behind some of the group's biggest hits, including its signature 1973 song, Smoke on the Water.
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