'The Challenge' star Nurys Mateo shares message for those struggling with suicidal ideation

The Challenge star Nurys Mateo is opening up to her fans about how she get past suicidal thoughts earlier this year.

The 31-year-old posted an Instagram video on Saturday, saying she is glad she chose to get through it. “It’s not funny, but it’s funny now,” she said. “I laugh at my pain, okay?”

Mateo said 2026 was very hard. She said she was in the worst place she had ever been. “I had such a hard year this year. I was dealing with a lot of mental issues and I definitely was ... lowkey suicidal,” she revealed.

“In the worst place I have ever been in my entire life. I hated life, I hated everything, I was battling every single day with my mental [health] telling me it would be better if I wasn’t here.”

She said she did not want to hate herself every day or feel unworthy of being alive. “I didn’t want to be there. I didn’t want to hate myself every single day. I didn’t want to feel not worthy enough to be alive,” added Mateo.

She said she told only one person at first, and that person pushed her deeper into depression.

Mateo said she knew too many people counted on her. So she did everything she could to get out of that stage of her life. She later opened up to friends who wanted to help. She said she is grateful she did.

In her caption, Mateo said she is not sharing for sympathy. She wants to help others in similar situations. She wrote that healing does not happen overnight and is not linear.

She said her life may look beautiful from the outside. She said most people would never guess the battles she was fighting while still smiling.

“You’re not alone,” she wrote. “Be kind to others but especially to yourself.”

Her costars sent support. Olivia Kaiser wrote, “I’m so happy you are here.” Deb Chubb wrote, “Love you so much.” Kyland Young thanked her for turning her pain into something that can help others.

Mateo finished second on The Challenge: Battle for a New Champion, winning $60,000. She has also appeared on Ex on the Beach and Are You the One?