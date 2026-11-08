WhatsApp turns dates, addresses, emails into tap-able links: Here’s how

Someone sends you a meeting time and an address in one message. Until now, you'd copy both, switch apps and paste. WhatsApp wants to cut that out.

When WhatsApp spots a phone number, date, address or email address, it marks the text with a dotted underline. Tap it and you'll see what you can do. Ignore it and the chat carries on as normal.

According to WABetaInfo, the feature is rolling out via updates to the most recent versions of WhatsApp for Android and iPhone/iOS. The rollout process is gradual; hence, you may not notice the underline option yet.

Tapping a phone number allows you to copy it, save it in your contacts list, or dial the number using your network. Date and time details can be placed in your calendar, copied, or used to create events in WhatsApp. Address details can either be copied or opened in maps.

Similarly, email addresses will have their own shortcut options. They can either be opened in your mail application or simply copied.

Does it touch your privacy?

WABetaInfo says WhatsApp generates these actions on your device without sending messages to its servers. That means the feature doesn't affect end-to-end encryption. The detection happens on your phone, so the underline you see is your own app reading your own chat.

The same roundup flags two features still in testing on Android. A long-press chat preview would let you read recent messages without opening the conversation, and without triggering read receipts.