Meghan Markle lands in hot waters: ‘Destructive consequences are coming!’

Kate Middleton and Meghan Markle have once more been pitted against each other and this time, it comes right as Thomas Markle’s arrest shook the news cycle.

The commentator who pointed all this out is Adam Toms and he came up in a chat with Daily Express to discuss this at length.

In his view, there is a big difference in the way Kate handles backlash and scandal, compared to her sister-in-law.

In a piece for the Daily Express he also wrote how seemingly ‘comfortable’ Kate is with the spotlight. So much so that she doesn’t shy away from sharing it.

He even hailed her ability to conduct “low-key visits” after handing others the spotlight, because that makes a “real difference to people in need of help.”

But Meghan on the other hand, seems “incapable”, in the eyes of the expert. In his view, “it really is no wonder that she and William have distanced themselves from the other half of what was once called the ‘Fab Four’.”

Near the end, prior to signing off the expert decided to add, “it is incredibly sad that Harry and Meghan chose such a destructive path rather than carrying on doing their duties.”

What is Going on Between the Windsors vs Sussexes?

What is also pertinent to mention about the tensions between the Sussexes and the Windsors is that they have been brewing ever since the feud between Kate and Meghan Markle happened over bridesmaids dresses, and Princess Charlotte.

Since then it has expanded to include Prince William and Prince Harry and shot off when the Spare memoir was released. Since then some rumors claims efforts are underway to rehabilitate relations but those efforts have been rejected, right off the bat by the Prince of Wales, despite the King wanting nothing more than to thaw relationships, in order to meet freely with Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet who live on the other side of the pond and have only visited the UK on a handful of occasions.