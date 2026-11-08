Alanis Morissette makes shocking confession after 16 years of marriage

Alanis Morrissette makes shocking confession after 16 years of marriage

Alanis Morissette has made a surprising revelation about her identity, leaving the podcast hosts stunned after her confession.

The 52-year-old singer, who has been married to musician Mario "Souleye" Treadway for 16 years, casually shared the news during an appearance on the Handsome podcast on Tuesday, November 3 2026.

The unexpected admission came as hosts Tig Notaro, Fortune Feimster and Mae Martin discussed the heartbreak that inspired some of Alanis' biggest hits, including songs from her hugely successful 1995 album Jagged Little Pill.

"I'm sorry for the men that hurt you, but I'm not sorry for the songs that came from it," Fortune joked, before asking whether those experiences had ever made her want to be a lesbian.

"I'm pansexual, so yeah," Alanis replied.

The revelation appeared to catch Tig completely off guard, prompting her to ask, "Wait, you're not really pansexual, are you?"

"I am," the seven-time Grammy winner confirmed.

When the hosts wondered why she had waited until the end of the interview to share the news, Alanis joked, “I like to leave it for the epilogue."

Pansexuality refers to romantic or sexual attraction to people regardless of their gender.

The revelation comes more than 16 years after Alanis married rapper Mario Treadway, known professionally as Souleye, in May 2010.

The couple share three children, sons Ever, 15, and Winter, seven, and daughter Onyx, 10.

Previously, Alanis Morissette was engaged to actor Ryan Reynolds, with the former couple announcing their separation in 2007 after several years together.