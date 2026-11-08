Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor's ‘girlfriend’ gives first interview as Epstein probe deepens

Despite only being a rumour for much of 2026, the woman Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor is said to be dating has finally been named.

According to the Daily Mail she is Aliba Bellingham, sister of local Tory grandee Lord Bellingham, part of a north Norfolk social group known as the Turnip Toffs. But more than that she also enjoys herself the title of horsewoman, and hunting enthusiast.

Now in her 60s the member of the posh British circle is also well connected with the royals. Her own godmother was the late Frances Shand Kydd, mother to Lady Diana Spencer, and the two are said to have been acquainted since their own childhoods.

According to the outlet however, even though she’s often been seen visiting his new home called Marsh Farm, on Saturday night denied any romantic involvement. However, what she has agreed to speak on is that she is a ‘friend’ of the former Duke,

Her opening words were, “we hang out from time to time and talk about horses and dogs – that's what we have in common. We get on well. He loves his horses.”

As for what she thinks about the ex-Duke’s past she added, “I'm not the sort of person to dwell on things in another person's past. I think Andrew has found Norfolk to be a very welcoming area and that he'll enjoy living here.”

It was in her concluding remarks that she cleared the air about her being his girlfriend and said, “but there's no question of me being a 'girlfriend', we're just acquaintances. I think the rumours began when an American journalist got to hear I'd been to tea with him, and then made two plus two equal five. Andrew was a friend of my family during our childhood days. So, in a way my sister has known him all her life.”