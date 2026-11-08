Kate Middleton counting the days and feels ‘terribly’

Kate Middleton is currently in a ‘terrible’ situation, sources say, and its all because she wants to ‘spoil’ her son and is desperately waiting for him to come home for a visit.

News about her agony as a mother has come via well placed sources that are well versed with their bond.

According to Heat World Kate “misses” George “terribly” and “can’t wait to welcome him home and spoil him.”

As for Prince William, his reason for waiting through the days is because he is “very keen to use this time with his son to really dig into some important preparations.”

Moreover, “he’s been gradually teaching George about his future role for years,” sources say “but now that Charles is handing more responsibility to William, there’s a bigger sense of urgency to it all.”

Another big thing he has planned is to get the future King a seat at the table. The source even says, “George has been studying royal history, but William also wants him to understand what's happening within the family and the monarchy right now, so he’s starting to involve him in discussions about current issues and has even said he wants him to sit in on some meetings during his break from school so he can see first-hand how decisions are made.”

They also say, “It's similar to the way Charles has been preparing William, and George is apparently fascinated by it all. Of course, it's a lot to juggle with his schoolwork,” so “Kate is making sure there's still plenty of time for fun.”

Given his age and the Wales’ bid to ensure their kids have a normal childhood as possible the source claims, “It's a delicate dance”.