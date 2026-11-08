Lance Bass shares lessons he wants his twins to learn after his diabetes diagnosis

Lance Bass feels changed as a husband and a dad after his diabetes diagnosis.

The former NSYNC singer, 47, shared his thoughts in an open letter, which is part of Dexcom’s A Letter to Diabetes initiative.

"I was told I had Type 2, so I changed my diet, adjusted my medications and rethought my routine. But something still wasn’t adding up," wrote the Dancing With The Stars 2008 contestant.

"After a lot of questions and advocating for myself, I finally learned the truth: I have Type 1.5 diabetes, or LADA. Apparently, even my diabetes needed to be a little different."

Latent Autoimmune Diabetes in Adults, or LADA can be mistaken for Type 2 because it usually develops in adulthood. Bass was first told he had Type 2 diabetes during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Bass then mentioned his five-year-old twins, Violet and Alexander, who he says are watching and learning every day.

"Whether I’m performing, working or chasing two five-year-olds around the house, managing you has become part of my everyday life. Maybe the most unexpected part of this journey has been how you’ve changed me as a husband and a dad. Violet and Alexander are still young, but they’re watching and learning every day.

He hopes seeing him take care of himself, ask for help, and talk opening about his condition will teach them a lesson.

He wants them to know that “vulnerability is strength” and that health challenges do not define a person. He also hopes they learn that caring for yourself is a way to show love. The twins are his children with his husband, actor Michael Turchin, 39.

He ended the letter with thanks, concluding, "So, diabetes, I can’t say I’m glad we met. But you’ve taught me things I never expected, introduced me to some incredible people, and reminded me just how powerful sharing our stories can be.