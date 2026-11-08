Source drops all of Kate Middleton’s fears: ‘Don’t get carried away with George’!’

Kate Middlton is said to be worried sick with the prospect of over burdening her youngest with royal concerns, that too during his first school break since starting his boarding school, Eton.

However, according to Heat World this is something Prince William and King Charles have been meticulously planning for some time now.

According to one well-placed source, while their attention is on getting Prince George to learn the ropes, sit on a few meetings where decisions are made, and have some one-on-one meetings with his grandfather, his siblings aren’t far away in William’s mind.

Rumour has it, “they don’t want to create any sort of divide among the children or make them feel as though George is being singled out for special treatment,” even if there's “no getting around” the fact that “he does have a very different future ahead of him.”

“Up until now, they’ve been taking it quite slowly, laying the groundwork,” but “now that he’s in his teens, William feels it’s time to really step things up, and the King agrees,” they even admitted. “Charles even suggested that George should spend more time with him over the school break so they can really dig in.”

But, that is not to say the fears completely diminished, since Prince George is only a teenager still. In light of this, even though the source claims Kate is ‘on board’ she’s also making sure they “don't get carried away.” Because, as the source puts it, William and Charles “can get caught up in talking about the future and all the heavy responsibility, and that does worry Kate.” And “she knows George has a lot on his shoulders already,” and “the last thing she wants is for him to start feeling overwhelmed,” which is what the insider added before signing off.