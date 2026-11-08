Kate, Prince William are gearing up to 'hit the gas': Obviously George is the focus’

Kate Middleton and Prince William are gearing up to change the past and Princess Charlotte, along with Prince Louis are on the passenger seat.

For those unversed with what this is even in reference to – it revolves around the children coming into their own, especially with Prince Geroge slated to receive special education, as is his birthright.

According to Heat World, the couple is prepping in advance to avoid mistakes of the past, and to ensure their two ‘spares’ don’t feel left out. This is mainly because, Prince George’s school vacations from Eton will include one-on-one sessions with Prince William, King Charles, and even a seat at the table where decisions are made.

To ensure their other two children, don’t feel left behind, a source admits they are attempting to maintain balance.

As the source puts it, “obviously, George is the focus, which can’t be helped, but Charlotte and Louis aren't being left out. But William and Kate “want all three children to feel like they're part of a team,” rather than having George treated as the important one while the others are pushed into the background.”

They also say, “they know how damaging that sort of dynamic can be within a family, and they're determined not to repeat the mistakes of the past.”

This is said to take precedence even though “there's no question” that George is in the “next phase” of preparing for the throne.

Before concluding it was also said, “William is especially keen for him to start getting more comfortable with the public side of royal life, so there are plans for him to start making more appearances in the coming months.”