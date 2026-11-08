Wynonna Judd shares heartbreaking details of final moment with 'aunt' Dolly Parton

Wynonna Judd admitted that she is still struggling to accept the loss of her "aunt" and music mentor, Dolly Parton

The Queen of Country breathed her last on August 25, following a brief battle with cancer and even though two months have passed, Judd revealed that her mind is not accepting it.

The five-time Grammy winner told The Guardian, "[I am] still in denial. It’s the end of an era."

Judd then went on to describe her and Dolly Parton's close bond, whom she calls her "aunt," revealing that the late musician supported her at the time her mother, Naomi Judd, passed away by suicide in 2022.

The No One Else on Earth hitmaker said, "She showed up for me at my mom’s funeral and memorial and sang a little of I Will Always Love You.

"She looked into my eyes and told me that she loved me and I told her I loved her – and that was the last time I saw her."

Judd then praised Dolly for how she made the world a better place.

The songstress added, "She was always the brightest light in the room. She had such a joy about her and it was infectious – being with her was like being at Disney World, she was just so much fun."

Judd also penned down an emotional tribute in honor of the 9-to-5 star, a day after her death.

She wrote, "To imagine a world without @dollyparton is almost unthinkable.The mark she left on music, our culture, and the human spirit is greater than any of us could ever hope to leave behind."

Judd continued, "She was family. She was a light in my life and in the lives of millions of people who may never have had the privilege of knowing her personally, but somehow felt like they did."

"There will never be another Dolly. I will miss my friend more than words can say. From one mountain woman to another, I will always love you," she conlcuded.