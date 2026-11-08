Amy Poehler names celebrity guest who made her nervous on 'Good Hang' podcast

After over a year with a total of 89 episodes so far, Amy Poehler unveiled which celebrity guest made her most nervous and excited while interviewing on her Good Hang podcast.

The Inside Out star recently caught up with People and shared that Beatles legend Paul McCartney left her starstruck.

“I was really starstruck by Paul McCartney, who I got to interview recently. That was a big one for me,” she told the outlet at the Wall Street Journal’s Innovator Awards, where she received the Comedy Innovator Award.

The interview with the 84-year-old musician was released on October 13.

Amy then inquired about her dream star she is yet to interview.

She responded, “I would’ve loved to have interviewed Dolly [Parton]. Rest in peace."

It is pertinent to mention that Dolly Parton died this year on August 25 after a brief battle with cancer.

Amy then went on to gush over love for hosting the podcast and meeting new guests.

“I feel like I’m always pleasantly and wonderfully surprised by anyone I get to talk to. And it really is just about trying to have a good hang while you’re there. So it’s everybody and anybody,” she raved.

Amy's Good Hang podcast began in March 2025 and streams on Spotify and Apple Podcasts.